Connected Medical Device Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

GE Healthcare, Medtronic, OMRON Corporation, AgaMatrix, Boston Scientific Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, iHealth Labs, Johnson & Johnson, True Wearables, Smiths Group.

The connected medical devices market was valued at USD 18.90 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 63 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.26% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The healthcare industry has witnessed significant transformation over the last few years, aided by the emergence of new technological advancements, such as IoT and Big Data analytics.

Internet-connected devices, ranging from hospital imaging equipment to implantable pacemakers and infusion pumps, help healthcare providers and patients in a variety of tasks, such as monitoring vitals, improving diagnostics, regulating dosages, and more. According to Synopsys, a computer integrated systems design company, US hospitals have an average of 10-15 connected medical devices per bed.

Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices

The adoption of wearable devices in the healthcare segment has been gaining traction in recent times. This, in turn, has been one of the significant factors influencing the connected medical devices market.

The worldwide wrist wearable shipment in 2015 was estimated at more than 40 million units, which is expected to cross 100 million units by the end of 2018, with the healthcare sector accounting for a significant portion of the demand. The wearable devices that accounted for the second-highest number of shipments were the modular wearables.

The healthcare wearable devices comprise more than fitness bands. Smart watches, smart glasses, smart footwear, smart apparel, posture monitors, movement sensors, wrist devices, heart straps, headbands, wearable patches, pain management devices, and medicine delivery pods are some of the myriad devices that make up the vast and growing healthcare wearables market.

North America Holds Highest Market Share

The US connected medical devices market is defined by the presence of established medical device manufactures, an advanced healthcare ecosystem, and significant healthcare expenditure. According to Synopsys, US hospitals have an average of 1015 connected medical devices per bed.

The sale of blood pressure monitoring equipment in the region is expected to cross USD 1.92 billion in 2018, which would be a 370% increase from that in 2013. This makes blood pressure monitoring the most lucrative segment in the US connected medical devices market, which is the major contributor in the region.

The region has witnessed a considerable rise in the use of connected medical devices. The size of the US medical devices industry was estimated at about USD 148 billion in 2015, and is expected to cross USD 175 billion by 2020, which clearly indicates the immense potential offered by the region for connected medical devices.

The countrys healthcare industry has shown keen focus on the protection of patient health information through the HIPAA Act of 1996 and the subsequent HITECH Act of 2009, while also favoring the IoT aligned to federal standards for the manufacturing, deployment, and support of the connected devices for patient care.

Blood Pressure Monitors, ECG Monitors, Safety Monitoring Devices, Activity Monitoring Devices

Hospitals, Clinics, Individual Consumers, Home Healthcare

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

