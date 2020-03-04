Connected Logistics Market to Flourish With An Impressive CAGR BY 2020-2026 : AT&T, Eurotech S.P.A., IBM

Connected Logistics Market Precise Outlook and Future Scope 2026:

The Global Connected Logistics Market was valued at USD 16,581 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 29,095 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2018 to 2025

Global Connected Logistics market competition by price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including- AT&T, Eurotech S.P.A., IBM, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, HCL Technologies Limited, Orbcomm Inc., Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc.

Connected Logistics can be defined as various interconnected devices that can be used by the Internet of Things solution providers in order to be able to boost the operating efficiency of many logistics tasks. These technologies include monitoring, warehouse management, transportation fleet management tracking as well as associated logistics operations such as dispatching, financial transactions, order processing, and shipping. Connected logistics is also beneficial as it establishes communication among all parties that are even without direct connectivity.

Connected Logistics Market on the basis of by Type is:

Device Management

Application Management

Connectivity Management

By Application , the Connected Logistics Market is segmented into:

Roadway

Railway

Airway

Seaway

Regional Analysis For Connected Logistics Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Additionally, the report enables a market player not only to plan but also execute lucrative Connected Logistics business strategies based on growing market needs by emphasizing leading competitor’s strategic moves which include recent mergers, ventures, acquisitions, business expansion, product launches, branding, and promotional activities.

Furthermore, the report encompasses the key strategic developments of the market comprising new product launch, research & development, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures agreements, and regional growth of main players in the market on the global and regional basis.

This report provides:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Connected Logistics market.

– Connected Logistics market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Connected Logistics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Connected Logistics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Connected Logistics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Connected Logistics market.

