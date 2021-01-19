Connected Healthcare Industry (Market) Growth Analysis By Top Key Players | IBM Corporation, Airstrip Technology, CGI, Accenture plc, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, AliveCor Inc

Connected Healthcare Market report delivers data on manufacturers, geographical regions, types, applications, key drivers, challenges, Opportunities, annual growth rate, market share, revenue and the actual process of whole Connected Healthcare industry. Connected Healthcare Market report delivers information on types, applications and its regional markets including past and expected Opportunities.

The Global Connected Healthcare Market was valued at USD 1,860.26 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% by 2025. This market is driven by increasing demand of quality healthcare services

Growing aging population, increased use of wearable devices, increased penetration of internet around the globe, fast developing technology, evolving healthcare model across the world, and increasing need for integration of healthcare services will be the growth drivers for the global connected healthcare market.

Rise in remote health monitoring devices, development of new and innovative wearable devices, and increasing focus on patient-centered analytics are increasing opportunities for the market players in the connected healthcare market.

North America expected leading the market during the forecast period. Presence of latest healthcare models, rise in government spending on automated systems in healthcare, and the presence of skilled manpower will drive the market growth in this region.

M-Health devices include blood glucose meters, cardiac monitors and blood pressure monitors, which will be the main drivers of growth.

Global Connected Healthcare Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM Corporation, Airstrip Technology, CGI, Accenture plc, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, AliveCor Inc., Allscripts, Athenahealth Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner, Agamatrix, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE healthcare, Qualcomm, Medtronics, and among Others.

