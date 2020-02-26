Connected Car Market Latest Trends, Technology Developments and Growth Forecasts 2026

This Global Connected Car Market study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Connected Car market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Connected Car market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The Global Connected Car Market size is projected to reach USD 213.1 billion by 2027, from an estimated value of USD 42.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 23.0%.

Global Major Players in Connected Car Market are:

Alpine Electronics, BMW, Delphi Automotive, Ford Motor, NXP Semiconductors, Audi, Bosch, Continental, Google, Mercedes-Benz, and Other.

Most important types of Connected Car covered in this report are:

Embedded solutions

Integrated solutions

Tethered solutions

Most widely used downstream fields of Connected Car market covered in this report are:

Infotainment

Navigation

Telematics

Others

Geographically, the global Connected Car market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Recent Developments

In September 2019, Continental launched CoSmA Solution, a digital door opener for Honda e. This is a smartphone-based access solution that will enable Honda e owners to open their vehicles or share the key with others using just their smartphone. Using the My Honda+ App, customers can unlock the car remotely via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The new Honda e would be available from 2020 onward in Europe.

In July 2019, Bosch developed a new cloud-connected software service to manage and monitor the battery life of electric vehicles. The new connectivity would enable companies to remotely monitor and manage the battery status to reduce wear and tear on the batteries by up to 20%.

In June 2019, HARMAN unveiled a new Dual-Mode V2X system aimed at enhancing automotive safety. The flexible telematics system features both software and hardware and taps into DSRC and cellular (5G) Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) networks, removing the guesswork for numerous safety system setups.

In January 2019, Visteon cooperated with Chinese internet technology leader Tencent to develop autonomous driving and intelligent cockpit solutions, initially for the Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) R&D Center in China.

In June 2019, Airbiquity partnered with Wind River, a leader in delivering IoT software for critical infrastructure, to develop an end-to-end software lifecycle management solution for connected and autonomous vehicles, one that spans vehicle to cloud. The solution would enable secure and intelligent over-the-air (OTA) software updates and data management.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Connected Car Market

– Changing Connected Car market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Connected Car Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The study comprises a mix of data pertaining to the key restraints, drivers, competitive landscape, regulatory forces, key strategies implemented by the key players, and opportunities, expected to have a profound impact on the scope of growth of the market. A detailed analysis of these factors allows the report to present a reliable forecast regarding the future growth dynamics of the Connected Car market.

