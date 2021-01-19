Connected Agriculture Market Analysis, Segment and Forecasts by Top Company | Microsoft, Vodafone Group, Accenture, AT&T Intellectual Property, LINK LABS, Orange Business Services, and More

Data Bridge Market Research offers a latest Report on Connected Agriculture Market analysis document which is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period of 2020-2026. The report consists of remarkable data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Global connected agriculture market is estimated to rise 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the farm yield and reduce dependency on labour, surge in global population compelling shift towards smart agriculture practices and increase in unpredictability of weather. This Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share, size, growth, innovative trends, technology, application, types and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.” Prominent Players Operating In The Connected Agriculture Market Include:- Cisco Systems, Inc., Decisive Farming, IBM Corporation, PTC, SAP SE, Trimble Inc., Microsoft, Vodafone Group, Accenture, AT&T Intellectual Property, LINK LABS, Orange Business Services, SYSPRO, Epicor Software Corporation, Deere & Company, Oracle, Iteris, Inc., SMAG, Ag Leader Technology, GAMAYA and others.

Scope of the report Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Regional Growth Analysis:

All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Connected Agriculture Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Agriculture Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

