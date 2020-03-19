CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET | ACCENTURE, AG LEADER TECHNOLOGY, DECISIVE FARMING, EPICOR SOFTWARE, IBM CORPORATION, LINK LABS, ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES, TRIMBLE

However, due to limited awareness of connected agriculture technology introduced by IT industries for farmers, is one of a restraining factor responsible for creating barriers in the growth of connected agriculture market. Nevertheless, use of the internet for rural development including agriculture is expected to result in a prominent increase in social and economic benefits for the rural people which would nurture the connected agriculture market in the forthcoming period.

Key Benefits- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Connected Agriculture Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa) Major key players influencing the Connected Agriculture market are Accenture Plc, Ag Leader Technology, Decisive Farming, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Link Labs, Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, Trimble Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Connected Agriculture market based on material, product type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Connected Agriculture market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Connected Agriculture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the Connected Agriculture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Also, key Connected Agriculture market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key highlights of the global Connected Agriculture market for the forecast years 2019-2027:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2027

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Connected Agriculture market during the next five years

• Precise estimation of the global Connected Agriculture market size and its contribution to the parent market

• Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

• Growth of the Connected Agriculture industry across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA

• A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

• Comprehensive details on the factors that will challenge the growth of the Connected Agriculture companies