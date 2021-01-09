Configuration Management Market to 2027 Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development – Amazon Web Services, MC Software, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Chef Software, IBM

Configuration management includes various administrative activities associated with the creation, maintenance, and quality control of the scope of work. Configuration management can be considered as asset control, and it is important whether or not multiple versions of a deliverable will be built. This is an invaluable tool for offering control of the deliverables and avoiding misunderstandings & mistakes. Configuration management solutions play a significant role within IT and telecom sector as they support all stages of the infrastructure life cycle.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the configuration management market are the increased demand for simplifying & synchronizing IT resources, the emergence of digital technologies, and the rising need for automated management. In addition, the potential combination of configuration management tools with the DevOps to increase the acceptance of configuration management solutions, which in turn is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the configuration management market growth in the coming years.

The List of Companies

1.Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2.BMC Software, Inc.

3.Broadcom Inc.

4.Chef Software, Inc.

5.IBM Corporation

6.Micro Focus

7.Microsoft Corporation

8.Oracle Corporation

9.Puppet

10.Red Hat, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global configuration management market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The configuration management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting configuration management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the configuration management market for each region.

