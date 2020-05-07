Confectionery Packaging Materials Market Predicts Steady Growth Till 2026 and Top Leading Companies: AptarGroup, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., WestRock Company, Crown, Amcor plc, Silgan Holdings Inc., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Confectionery Packaging Materials Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global confectionery packaging materials market is expected to registering with the steady CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to the demand of confectionery items by a large number of populations.

The well-established Key players in the market are: AptarGroup, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., WestRock Company, Crown, Amcor plc, Silgan Holdings Inc., Graphic Packaging International, LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Bernard Laboratories, Inc., AFP, Inc., Orlando Products Inc., Innovative Plastech, EliteFill, International Plastics Inc., LBU, Inc., Alpha Packaging, Package Design & Manufacturing Inc and Dart Container Corporation among others

Confectionery Packaging Materials Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Foam, Film and Sheet, Bags and Closures, Jars, Others), Material Type (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Aluminium Foil, Glass), Packaging Type (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging), Confectionery Type (Chocolate Confectionery, Sugar Confectionery, Gums, Others), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Confectionery packaging is used to pack and store the ready to eat food products and resist their contamination with air, microorganisms and other toxic substances. Various different materials are utilized for the packaging of these products. Different types of materials such as corrugated fiberboard, paper, bubble wrap, polystyrene, polyethylene and others are used for packaging of confectionery products.

Global confectionery packaging materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of confectionery packaging materials market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Confectionery items are consumed by a large section of the population is driving the growth of the market

Increasing number of retail stores to accommodate high demand will propel the market growth

Packaging of confectionery items protect against microorganisms, toxins, air and moisture contaminations, which acts as a driver for the demand of these materials

Prevention of products during storage and transportation, also boosts the demand for confectionery packaging materials

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in cost & availability of raw materials may hamper the market growth

Growing health awareness regarding the hazardous materials used for packaging is restricting the growth of the market

Decline in demand for confectionery products, also acts as a restraint for the market

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Production by Regions

– Global Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Production by Regions

– Global Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Revenue by Regions

– Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Consumption by Regions

Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Production by Type

– Global Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Revenue by Type

– Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Price by Type

Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Confectionery Packaging Materials Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

