Conditional Access System Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts Key players Nagravision SA, Verimatrix, Inc., Coretrust, Inc., Viacess-Orca (Orange Group), China Digital TV

A recent market research study titled ‘Conditional Access System Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Applications and Solution Types’, has estimated the global Conditional Access System (CAS) market in 2015 at US$ 2.32 Bn, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2015 to 2025. The research report focuses on the factors conducive to the growth of the CAS market and also its deterrents. Various opportunities lying for the market players, as well as the future trends in the CAS market have also been covered in the report.

Global CAS market is estimated to grow from US$ 2.32 Bn in 2015 to US$ 5.53 Bn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.1%. Controlling and monitoring the broadcasting of digital content to the users on subscription plans by the digital service providers, helps them in offering more personalized services across different user segments. CAS providers offer hardware devices and software solutions to broadcast personalized content to the users. Also, this opens up a new revenue stream for service providers in the CAS market. The service providers have power to block any unauthorized access to the digital content and thus, prevent any kind of revenue leakage in the process using CAS. Realization of the concept of ‘TV everywhere’ is made possible with the help of CAS.

Adoption of CAS is highly dependent upon the availability of household television sets. A secure CAS would become effective only when there is maximum population owing digital TV sets. With rising demand for innovative entertainment gadgets globally, the shipment of digital TV has also grown up to 50%. Today, the digital television market covers almost three fourth of the entire global market and is expected to increase in future as well.

It is observed that the penetration of Pay TV influenced the CAS market in terms of hardware Set Top Box (STB) shipments since a decade and the market is expected to reach saturation over a period of time, however innovations with respect to services and content distribution techniques will continue to explore more opportunities in coming years. Along with these innovations, the increasing popularity of free Internet TV services pose a serious threat to the further adoption of this market. In the current scenario, the Television CAS leads the market as it is most preferred medium in the households.

The exponential rise in the smartphone users with ever increasing applications have allowed the broadcasting of digital content via this medium too. Added benefit in viewing any content over a smartphone is the personalized and customized usage of content, which tends to a flexible and comfortable experience. The flexibility of viewing the content on one’s own will, is one of the major factors in influencing significant adoption of the technology globally. Thus, internet services CAS is witnessing a steady growth, and even in the coming years it is expected to experience a considerable growth rate.

The Conditional Access System market has been segmented on the basis of applications and solution types offered all across the globe. Internet services, television CAS and digital radio are the major applications of these systems. Smart card based CAS and card-less CAS are the solutions available in the market for Conditional Access devices. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Cardless CAS deployments are slowly gaining traction in the market. Companies like Cisco are leading the card-less CAS today and the reason being consistent innovations in the market. Apart from Cisco Systems being profile in this report, Nagravision SA, Verimatrix, Inc., Coretrust, Inc., Viacess-Orca (Orange Group), China Digital TV, CONAX AS, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Irdeto and Arris International plc. are few other players whose detailed SWOT analysis has been carried out in the report.

Global Conditional Access Systems Market – By Applications

Internet Services

Television

Digital Radio

Global Conditional Access Systems Market – By Solution Type

Smart Card Based CAS

Card-Less CAS

