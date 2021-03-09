Condenser Microphones Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players (Shure, Sennheiser, Sony, Audio-Technica et al.)

Condenser microphones are based on an electrically-charged diaphragm/backplate assembly which forms a sound-sensitive capacitor. Here, sound waves vibrate a very thin metal or metal-coated-plastic diaphragm. The diaphragm is mounted just in front of a rigid metal or metal-coated-ceramic backplate. In electrical terms this assembly or element is known as a capacitor (historically called a “condenser”), which has the ability to store a charge or voltage.

Scope of the Report:

With the development of entertainment industry, the demand of Condenser Microphones constantly increased in these years. In 2017, the global Condenser Microphones market is led by United States, capturing about 31.16% of global Condenser Microphones consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.12% global consumption share. At present, this industry is dispersion. The major manufacturers of Condenser Microphones including Shure, Sennheiser, Sony and Audio-Technica.

Condenser microphones have always been the preferred type for studio recording. Due to its extremely low mass, the diaphragm of a condenser microphone can follow the sound waves more accurately than that of a dynamic microphone with a (relatively) heavy moving coil attached. Condenser microphones, therefore, offer superior sound quality.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Shure

• Sennheiser

• Sony

• Audio-Technica

• AKG

• Blue Microphones

• TOA

• MXL

• Telefunken

• Rode

• …..

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Large-Diaphragm Condenser

• Small-Diaphragm Condenser

• Others (Lavalier, etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Studio

• Stage

• Computer

• KTV

• Others

Globally, the Condenser Microphones market is mainly driven by growing demand for Studio which accounts for nearly 55.89% of total downstream consumption of condenser microphones in global.

The worldwide market for Condenser Microphones is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million US$ in 2024, from 970 million US$ in 2019.

