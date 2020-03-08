Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market 2020 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players like Cerner, Athenahealth, Allscripts Healthcare, McKesson Corporation

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Industry Forecast To 2025

This Research report comes up with the dimensions of the worldwide Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) marketplace for the base year 2020 and therefore the forecast between 2020 and 2025. Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) market price has been approximation considering the appliance and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for every production type and application segment has been supply for the worldwide and native markets.

The Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) industry has been experiencing a solid rate of growth over the previous fundamental measure is anticipated to return through a great deal in forthcoming decades. Thus, it’s necessary to spot all investment opportunities, upcoming market threats, restraining section, challenges, market dynamics, and technological reach strengthen support in Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) industry. The projected research has analyzed all the above elements to present an in depth analysis to the reader that inspires to realize expected growth in their businesses.

The main company in this survey is: Cerner, Athenahealth, Allscripts Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, IBM Corporation, OptumHealth, Verisk Analytics, Oracle Corporation and Philips Healthcare.

, Based on Type, the market is segmented into Integrated, Standalone,

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, Services,

Based on Delivery Modes, the market is segmented into On Premises, Web-based, Cloud Based,

Based on End-use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Physician Office, Emergency Healthcare services,

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) is a system that requires a medical practitioner’s data to be made digital/ online for improving transparency and efficiency. Over the years, the practice of writing medical findings, prescriptions by hand possibly in non-legible handwriting could be the caused mishaps. An article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) stated that errors of fault dosages, risk of potentially using incorrect of harmful medication is very high owing to handwritten prescriptions. Computerized physician order entry could drastically reduce such errors caused due to manual methods.

One significant growth factor in this market is the technology advancements coupled with favourable government initiatives to reduce medication errors. Most government organizations across the world are switching to a computerized data entry method which could potentially save a number of lives. The World Health Organization (WHO) during its 58th World Health Assembly promoted CPOE as one of the interventions to increase patient safety. One of the market restraints is that long term duration it may take to implement this system fully.

Regional Analysis For Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market

North America (the us , Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

