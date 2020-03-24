Computer Vision-Thematic Market Drivers Analysis by 2025

Latest Insights on the Global Computer Vision-Thematic Market

The latest business intelligence study published by Computer Vision-Thematic Market Research provides a complete perspective of the global Computer Vision-Thematic market. The historical, current and projected growth of the Computer Vision-Thematic market is illustrated in the presented study along with the various factors expected to influence the market dynamics during the forecast period (2019-2029).

According to the research analyst at TMR, the value of the global Computer Vision-Thematic market in 2018 was ~US$ XX Mn/Bn and the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the considered timeframe.

Important queries addressed in the report include:

Which market segment is expected to witness a sluggish growth? What are the latest innovations in the global Computer Vision-Thematic market? Which regional market is likely to standout in terms of market growth during the forecast period? What factors could potentially hinder the prospects of the global Computer Vision-Thematic market? Which end-use industry is tipped to be the primary consumer of Computer Vision-Thematic during the forecast period?

The report segments the global Computer Vision-Thematic market on the basis of geography, applications, end use, and product type.

Regional analysis offers critical insights related to the future prospects of the Computer Vision-Thematic market in each region.

Summary

The explosion in the volume of visual data, coupled with the increased sophistication of artificial neural networks and the availability of chips created specifically for artificial intelligence (AI) processes, will all drive growth in computer vision (CV) over the coming years. CV will find myriad applications in several industries, reaching an estimated market size of $28bn by 2030, up from $3.5bn in 2019, according to GlobalData forecasts.

CV gives machines the power of visual recognition in a way that replicates human vision. Whether a machine is recognizing faces in a crowd or detecting vehicles on the road, the ultimate aim is to make decisions based on image interpretation. As such, CVs impact on people’s lives could be massive and the ethical implications unprecedented.

Scope

– This report provides an overview of the computer vision theme, including descriptions of technologies like image recognition, object recognition, video recognition, and machine vision.

– It identifies the key trends impacting growth over the next 12 to 24 months.

– It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, outlining key growth areas and potential use cases.

– It identifies the leading players in the computer vision theme, across all segments of the value chain.

After purchasing the report, users will gain access to vital market information including:

Estimated year-on-year growth of the market in different regions

Latest manufacturing procedures incorporated by market players

Developments in terms of product innovation and impact of technology

SWOT analysis of the various top tier companies in the global Computer Vision-Thematic market

Driving and restraining factors expected to influence the prospects of the global Computer Vision-Thematic market over the forecast period

