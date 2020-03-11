Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Opportunities Keep the Bullish Growth Alive| EDDA Technology, Koninklijke Philips, IBM, Riverain Technologies

The Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as EDDA Technology, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, IBM Corporation, Riverain Technologies LLC., Median Technologies, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Shimadzu Analytical.

GLobal Computer aided detection (CAD) market is expected to reach a market value of USD 2356.23 million by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Industry

Increasing demand of insurance policies will raise the adoption of CAD solutions, rising preferences for digital breast tomosynthesis, growing awareness regarding the treatment of cancer and introduction of government policies and initiatives in providing imaging technologies are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the computer aided detection (CAD) market in the forecast period of 20202-2027.

The Computer Aided Detection (CAD) report puts light on the change in the market which is taking place due to the moves of key players and brands such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn modifies the view of the global face of industry. This market report takes into account myriad of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for. To make the report outstanding, most up-to-date and advanced tools and techniques are used so that client achieves maximum benefits. The Computer Aided Detection (CAD) report also includes the market drivers and market restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Application: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colon/Rectal cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver cancer

By Breast CAD Imaging Modalities: Mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound Imaging, Tomosynthesis, Nuclear Imaging

By Imaging Modalities: X-Ray Imaging, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging

By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers

Top Players in the Market are: EDDA Technology, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, IBM Corporation, Riverain Technologies LLC., Median Technologies, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Shimadzu Analytical.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market?

The Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

