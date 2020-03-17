Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

This report examines the size of the global market for computational fluid dynamics (CFD), industry status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

CFD is a software application that helps end users analyze the flow, turbulence and pressure distribution of liquids and gases, as well as their interaction with structures. It also helps to predict the flow of fluids, mass transfer, chemical reactions and related phenomena. CFD uses high speed computers and various numerical methods and solvers to simulate the flow of fluids (gases and liquids). The simulation refers to the digital prototype of the real world scenario. This allows design errors to be detected before going into production.CFD finds many applications in sectors such as automotive, aerospace and defense, electricity and electronics and energy. CFDs are used to design fuel systems, engine compartments, cockpit and cabin ventilation, missiles, submarines, and to assess aerodynamics in the aerospace and defense industry.

ANSYS dominated the market, representing 42.64% of the market share of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) sales in 2016. Mentor Graphics, CD-adapco are the main players and respectively represented 6.16%, 7.86 % of total computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market share in 2016. Giant global market mainly distributed in the USA and Europe. He has an unshakeable status in this area.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the performance of the product. The main companies have the advantages of better performance, more abundant types of products, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Therefore, they take the majority of the high end market share.

In 2017, the size of the global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

ANSYS

CD-adapco

Mentor Graphics

EXA

Dassault Systèmes

COMSOL

Altair Engineering

Autodesk

NUMECA International

Convergent Science

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into COMMERCIAL

STAFF

Market segment by application, divided into

aerospace and defense industry

automotive industry

electrical and electronics industry

other

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the digital fluid dynamics (CFD) market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the digital fluid dynamics (CFD) market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) The manufacturers of

fluid Dynamics (CFD) Distributors / Traders / wholesalers

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Sub – manufacturers component

Association of the industry

downstream suppliers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the market for computational fluid dynamics (CFD), by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

