Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2026 | Faw-Volkswagen, DPCA, Beijing Hyundai

Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Faw-Volkswagen, DPCA, Beijing Hyundai, Saic-Volkswagen, DYK, Changan-Suzuki, Cherry, BYD, Lifan, Yutong, JAC, Shudu Bus, Zhongtong Bus, King Long, SG Automotive Group, Asiastar, Yangtse, Foton, Brilliance Auto, Haima, Shaolin Bus, Geely, Changan ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle’s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

China automotive compressed natural gas vehicles industry is concentrated and the top three manufacturers control over 40% of the market share in 2015. Faw-Volkswagen, DPCA and Beijing Hyundai are the leaders in The global compressed natural gas vehicles market. And most top players are joint ventures that have more advanced technology and more funds.

South Central China is the largest plants of CNG vehicles in China with the market share of over 24% in 2015, followed by Northeast and East China, whose market share are 16.98% and 17.12%, respectively. As for the demand, Shandong and Xinjiang are the leading markets.

The global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles market:

Faw-Volkswagen, DPCA, Beijing Hyundai, Saic-Volkswagen, DYK, Changan-Suzuki, Cherry, BYD, Lifan, Yutong, JAC, Shudu Bus, Zhongtong Bus, King Long, SG Automotive Group, Asiastar, Yangtse, Foton, Brilliance Auto, Haima, Shaolin Bus, Geely, Changan

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Passenger Car

Bus

Truck

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Operating Vehicle

Family Car

Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles market.

Table of Contents

1 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market Overview

1.1 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Overview

1.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Passenger Car

1.2.2 Bus

1.2.3 Truck

1.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Faw-Volkswagen

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Faw-Volkswagen Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 DPCA

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 DPCA Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Beijing Hyundai

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Beijing Hyundai Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Saic-Volkswagen

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Saic-Volkswagen Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 DYK

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 DYK Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Changan-Suzuki

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Changan-Suzuki Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Cherry

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Cherry Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 BYD

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 BYD Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Lifan

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Lifan Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Yutong

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Yutong Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 JAC

3.12 Shudu Bus

3.13 Zhongtong Bus

3.14 King Long

3.15 SG Automotive Group

3.16 Asiastar

3.17 Yangtse

3.18 Foton

3.19 Brilliance Auto

3.20 Haima

3.21 Shaolin Bus

3.22 Geely

3.23 Changan

4 Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market Status and Outlook by Regions

