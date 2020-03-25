Comprehensive Report on Soil Wetting Agent Market Forecast 2020-2027 with Leading Key Players: ADS Agrotech, BASF SE, Brett-Young Seeds, Geoponics, Grow More, MD Biocoals, Milliken Chemical

The Soil Wetting Agent Market report provides overview of industry characteristics, manufacturing technology, industry chain analysis and latest market trends dynamics. The Soil Wetting Agent Market report also explores future trends for supply, demand and market growth rate, market size, prices, trading, competition and value chain as well as Key Players of the industry information with forecast from 2020 to 2027.

A wetting agent is an answer to the soil moisture prayers. These agents are basically surfactants, and they work to lower the surface tension between two compounds (liquid water and solid soil particles in this case), which allows the soil to better take in moisture. Water penetration or allowing water to spread on the surface are the primary applications of most of the wetting agent. Since the agriculture industry is highly dependent on crop production, wetting agents play major role in improving crop quality and promote growth with minimal dosages. Agricultural wetting agents are used mainly for improving the efficacy of plants and increase the volume of production. Agricultural wetting agents are basically used with herbicides, fertilizers, and pesticides to decrease surface tension and improve root growth of crops.

Top Leading Companies:

BASF SE

Nufarm Limited

ADS Agrotech Private Limited

Brett-Young Seeds Limited

Geoponics Corp.

Grow More, Inc.

MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd.

Milliken Chemical

Seasol International Pvt Ltd

Wilbur-Ellis Company

The soil wetting agent market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as the wider application of soil wetting agent in improving the health of the turf and other agricultural crops by the growers. The increasing agricultural crop production in most of the developing countries and the application of surfactants to increase crop yield are expecting a rise in the demand for agricultural wetting agents. Furthermore, in the agriculture sector, soil wetting agents are in high demand due to effective crop performance and high yield requisites, which in turn, makes agricultural wetting agents as one of the prominent business opportunities for the market players. \

The research report intends to provide factors influencing the Soil Wetting Agent Market and gain all possible information with respect to the industry. The analysis of reports gives a satisfactory result. The report offers significant industry observation, market prospect and essential developments, which help firms in the market to examine performance and make informed business decisions for growth and profitability.

