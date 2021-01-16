Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Next Big Thing | Mix Telematics, Zonar Systems, Octo Group S.p.A., Omnitracs, Mastenaut Limited,

The Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market. The Commercial Vehicle Telematics report sheds lamp on market size, regional changing trends emerging new prospects for market growth rate and production value estimation from 2019 – 2027. A team of enthusiastic analysts, skilled researchers and experienced forecasters work meticulously to generate such kind of market report. This market research report is a painstaking investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which covers several market dynamics. Commercial Vehicle Telematics report serves the analysis of the global market share, segmentation, revenue growth estimation and geographic regions of the market. The report is a great resource, which provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the demand for the sensors is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The key players examine the Commercial Vehicle Telematics market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Commercial Vehicle Telematics expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Commercial Vehicle Telematics strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Commercial Vehicle Telematics market are:

PTC, Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics BV, Verizon, Mix Telematics, Zonar Systems, Octo Group S.p.A., Omnitracs, Mastenaut Limited, Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd, Inseego Corp., Trimble Inc., Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, HARMAN International, AT&T.

Market Definition: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Telematics is the combination of global positioning system and in- board diagnostics system which is used to monitor the location and movement of a vehicle. It has capabilities like traffic updates, smart routing and tracking, road assistance etc. It also records the speed and internal behaviour of the vehicle. They are usually used by the fleet management companies which they used to exchange information between the commercial vehicle fleet and central authority.

Segmentation: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

By Type OEM Aftermarket

By Application Solutions Services

By End- User Transportation and Logistics Insurance Healthcare Media &Entertainment Vehicle Manufacturer Government Agencies



Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market:

In December 2018, MiX Telematics launched their MiX Now which is a simple and self- service fleet software. Mix Now will send useful reminders and alerts and how vehicles are used to the business owners or managers.

In August 2017, ERM Advanced Telematics announce the launch of the StarLink Tracker. It has Wi-Fi which will help in the vehicle tracking, will monitor driver behaviour. They are designed for the installation in both production line and in aftermarket.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for fleet management services and government initiatives for deployment of vehicle tracking

There is increase in the adoption of the telematics in business

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market : Restraints

Concerns related to security and safety is the major factor restraining its growth.

Strategic Key Insights Of The Commercial Vehicle Telematics Report:

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Commercial Vehicle Telematics industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Commercial Vehicle Telematics overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

