Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.38% between 2020 and 2025

Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering market volume is expected to grow from 12,572 units in 2016 to 955,233 by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.38% between 2020 and 2025.

Large number of manufacturers are shifting towards EPS because eliminating an engine-driven hydraulic pump increases gas mileage by about 1 mpg. Therefore Electric power steering segment is leading the global Commercial Vehicle (CV) active power steering market in 2015, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, safety is one of the prime focus in heavy commercial vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are advancing existing steering systems by integrating new safety modules in hydraulic steering systems such as active steering.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000376/

Company Profiles

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

tedrive steering systems GmbH

BMW AG

Ognibene Power SPA

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in the coming years is advanced assistance functions of power steering. The advanced active power steering are known to be highly compatible with the advanced assistance systems and therefore in the years to come it may witness numerous improvised and novel assistance functions for steering, that presently are under development. These assistance functions when integrated with the steering systems can generate a significant improvisation in the assistance systems which can be further enhanced by the integration of steering data with the assistance functions.

Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering market by application is segmented into medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Majority of the commercial vehicles operating in the medium and heavy range are largely steered by hydraulic power steering. Very few MCVs use an electrified steering solution, while none of the HCVs are able to use electrified steering because of the front axle load. However, LCV`s remain the highly accepted vehicles with active steering in EPS. Heavy vehicles will observe the first implementations followed by medium vehicles.

The overall Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering market.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000376/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

Highlights key commercial vehicles active power steering systems market thereby allowing organizations to gain revenues by focusing majorly on select products

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the cv active power steering systems market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Examine the current and future impact of the market and PEST analysis for regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle-East & Africa and South America

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.