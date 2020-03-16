Commercial Telematics Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)

The global commercial telematics market is categorized into the following segments:

Commercial Telematics Market, by Type OEM Telematics Embedded OEM Systems Hybrid OEM Systems

Aftermarket Telematics Embedded Aftermarket Telematics Portable Aftermarket Telematics

Commercial Telematics Market, by Application Fleet / Asset Management

Satellite Navigation

Infotainment

Insurance Telematics

Telehealth Solutions

Remote Alarm and Monitoring

Others Commercial Telematics Market, by End-use Industry Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Construction

Government and Utilities

Insurance

Manufacturing Commercial Telematics Market, by Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

