Commercial Satellite Imaging Market (2020-2026) :By Applications, By Regions, By Key Countries, and Competitive Landscape

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Commercial Satellite Imaging including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Commercial Satellite Imaging investments from 2019 till 2024.

Market Overview

The global commercial satellite imaging market was valued at USD 4.091 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.55 billion by 2024. Overcoming the limitation of geographical reaches, satellite imaging has surpassed the use of terrestrial and aerial imagery, owing to its comprehensive coverage of the world and quick delivery of image data.

The various applications of satellite-based imaging include navigation, mapping and GIS, geo-marketing and advertising, emergency and safety, enterprise applications, sports, augmented reality/games, mHealth, personal tracking, and social networking. All these applications are being tailor-made to satisfy different needs and usage conditions. The rise of context-aware applications augmented reality apps and the increasing number of shipments of devices with location-based services are expected to further augment the market during the forecast period..

Competitive Landscape :

The market is moderately fragmented, with moderate competitive rivalry. Companies operating in the market studied are players engaged in providing satellite-based imagery or solutions based on the imagery.

Competition among players in the market studied is increasing, due to the competitive strategies adopted by them. These companies strive to develop better features in their solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market studied.

Two of the key players in the industry are Digital globe Inc. and Galileo group Inc. Some of the key developments in the commercial satellite imaging market include:Planet Labs Inc. signed a deal with Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), an agency under Thailand’s Ministry of Science and Technology, to offer satellite imagery, for enabling frequent monitoring of the country. This is likely to compel other countries to utilize the company’s services, thereby boosting its growth.

Harris Corporation secured a contract from the US Air Force, to provide engineering support services for the electronic warfare (EW) systems, which are onboard the international variant of F-16. The contract was awarded during the second quarter of Harris’ financial year 2018. The company is expected to provide software updates and engineering support for its AN/ALQ-211(V)4/8/9 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) systems that protect the fleets of F-16s from eight other countries, against evolving electronic threats..

Influence of the Commercial Satellite Imaging market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Commercial Satellite Imaging market.

–Commercial Satellite Imaging market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Commercial Satellite Imaging market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

