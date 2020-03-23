Commercial Building Automation Systems Market to Expand with Significant CAGR during 2017 – 2026

Commercial building automation is the automatic centralized control system, which controls air conditioning, heating and ventilation, lighting and other systems of a building through a building automation system (BAS) or building management system.

By Product, Lighting Controls held considerable growth during the forecast period. Commercial lighting control systems can significantly lower building operating costs, improve working environments, and enhance security. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players profiled in the Commercial Building Automation Systems include Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, ABB Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls International plc, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric S.E. and United Technologies Corporation.

Products Covered:

• Fire & Light Safety Controls

• Wireless Controls

• HVAC Controls

• BAS Communications with IP

• Lighting Controls

• Security & Access Controls

End Users Covered:

• Schools

• Residences

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

