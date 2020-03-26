Commerce Cloud Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Commerce Cloud Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Commerce Cloud Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commerce Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
Commerce cloud platforms provide an enhanced consumer experience across channels, such as mobile, social media, website, and offline stores. It enables a single shared view of customer activity, inventory, products, and promotions that reduce the time needed to synchronize distinct data sources. Moreover, commerce cloud provides capabilities, such as an open development environment. These capabilities aid retail providers in simplified customizations and extended commerce.
In 2018, the global Commerce Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce
Oracle
IBM
SAP
Apttus
Episerver
Magento (Adobe)
Shopify
Elastic Path
BigCommerce
Digital River
VTEX
Commercetools
Kibo Commerce
Sitecore
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Commerce Cloud Platforms
Commerce Cloud Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
