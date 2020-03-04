Combination Anti-diabetes Drugs Market 2020 Expert Reviews and Therapeutic Research Outlook 2024 Novo Nordisk, Merck, Sanofi

Global Combination Anti-diabetes Drugs Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The diabetes population in the world is increasing continuously. This trend is mainly due to the changing lifestyle of the majority of the population. Most of the population have unhealthy lifestyles. The change in lifestyle is due to the economic and industrial development in recent times in most of the countries. For most of the population, sedentary lifestyles and seemingly endless fast-food options have replaced the traditional ways of work, travel, and cuisine, making way for the increase of diseases, such as diabetic. WHO projects that diabetes will be the seventh leading cause of death in 2030. In 2014, 8.5% of adults aged 18 years and older had diabetes. In 2015, diabetes was the direct cause of 1.6 million deaths and in 2012, high blood glucose was the cause of another 2.2 million deaths. It expected that this number would keep increasing shortly.

Top Leading Players

Novo Nordisk, Merck, Sanofi

Scope Of The Report

Combination Anti-diabetes Drugs is a spice made from the bark of a tropical tree, which can be used as a powder or a stick. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of the market size of the Combination Anti-diabetes Drugs market, globally. Production, consumption, import, and export analysis have been included for each country, under the study.

Market Industry Trends-

Diabetes Patients Need More than One Drug to Control their Glycemic Level

– Diabetes is considered to be a rich man disease, not only because of the cost of the drugs but also because of the number of medicines one must consume. Over the years, a large number of drug manufacturers has introduced combination drugs, thus making it more convenient for consumers.

– These combination drugs have two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients, thus serving the purpose of two anti-diabetic drugs. The manufacturers have in the past started with essential oral medicines, such as Janumet and now have developed advanced insulin combinations, such as Ryzodeg and Xultophy.

– Consumer preference for these drugs has increased considerably over time. The combination drugs market was valued 4.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10%, during the forecast period.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (Global, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Global, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Ryzodeg is Expected to Record a CAGR of 23%

– Ryzodeg is a combination of ultra-long-acting insulin degludec (basal) and rapid-acting prandial insulin aspart (bolus).

– At present, consumers need to use both the basal and bolus insulin to manage their glucose levels, but Ryzodeg acts as a perfect substitute to bolus and basal insulin.

– Ryzodeg serves the purpose of the two insulins, making it more convenient for consumers. Due to its unique combination, the market for the drug is expected to grow exponentially shortly.

– Ryzodeg is available in close to 18 countries, but Novo Nordisk plans to increase its marketing and sales resources to improve the availability of the drug inadvertently.

Competitive Landscape

– The combination anti-diabetes drugs market is highly consolidated. Novo Nordisk market share is expected to increase because of the launch of Xultophy and Ryzodeg in many other countries.

– Nov 2017: Novo Nordisk Korea has launched diabetes treatment Ryzodeg in the Korean market. Ryzodeg is the first combination insulin injection made from a 70-30 ratio of two types of insulin- insulin degludec and insulin aspart.

Finally, this Combination Anti-diabetes Drugs report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Combination Anti-diabetes Drugs product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

