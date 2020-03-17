Colostrum Market Future Scope, Growth Analysis and Forecast Research Report 2027: Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd., Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH,

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Colostrum Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application’. The global colostrum market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,987.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,418.90 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global colostrum market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global colostrum market, based on the product, has been segmented into whole colostrum powder, skimmed colostrum powder, and specialty. In 2018, the whole colostrum powder segment held the largest share of the market. However, the skimmed colostrum powder segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 due to the higher nutritional ingredients, which include protein present in skimmed colostrum powder.

The market for colostrum is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the role of colostrum in animal husbandry and the benefits of colostrum for athletes play a vital role in the growth of the colostrum market. Moreover, an increase in functional foods is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the colostrum market include Fonterra Co-Operative Group, PanTheryx, Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd., Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH, Dairy Tech Inc., ImmuCell Corporation, Immuno-Dynamics, Inc., E.C.I., coloQuick Int., BIOSTRUM NUTRITECH PVT. LTD. among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the colostrum market. For instance, in December 2018, ImmuCell Corporation received USDA approval of dual-force first defense. The launch has enabled the company to offer better innovative products in the market.

The report segments global colostrum market as follows:

Global Colostrum Market – By Product

Whole Colostrum Powder

Skimmed Colostrum Powder

Specialty

Global Colostrum Market – By Application

Nutritional Supplementation

Animal Feed

Others

