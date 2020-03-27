Colorectal Cancer Drugs Industry Analysis, Market Opportunities and Growth Forecast Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The colorectal cancer drugs market consists of sale of colorectal cancer drugs. Colorectal cancer (CRC) or bowel cancer, is the cancer affecting large intestine and the rectum. They are also named, colon tumor or rectal cancer depending upon where they begin.

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies restrains the colorectal cancer drugs industry. Biologic therapy uses a body’s immune system to fight cancer rather than chemical drugs which reduces the body’s immune power. Targeted therapies block the growth and spreading of colorectal cancer even in stage IV where chemical drugs are ineffective. For example, some targeted therapies that have been approved to treat colorectal cancer include bevacizumab, cetuximab and panitumumab. The advantages of biologics drugs and targeted therapies over conventional chemical drugs might negatively influence the market.

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors

2. Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors

3. Programmed Cell Death Protein 1/PD1 Ligand 1 (PD1/PDL1) Inhibitors

4. BRAF or MEK Inhibitors

5. Tyrosine Kinase (TKI) Inhibitors

6. Immunomodulators

By Distribution Channels:

1. Hospitals Pharmacies

2. Retail Pharmacies

3. Others

The Colorectal Cancer Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The colorectal cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Some of the major key players involved in the Colorectal Cancer Drugs market are

Merck & Co. Inc

Roche

Sanofi

Amgen

Pfizer Inc.

