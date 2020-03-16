Colorant Additives Market Size, Share, Scope, Leading Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2025

A color additive term is similar to pigment, or any other substance that can levy color to other substance like food, drug, cosmetic, beverage, or to the human body. Color additives are essential elements of several products for converting them into more attractive, informative and appealing. One of the major factors for the growth of the Global colorant additive market are utilization of colorant additives in favourable economies due to increasing per capita income and rise in demand of additives for many applications such as coating, plastic, textile, paper and other.

Global colorant additive market can be split on the basis of several key segments such as color additive type, end users, key players and key regions. On the basis of type market can be divided into Natural Colorants and Artificial Colorants. Colorant additive use in many applications such as Paints & Coatings, Printing, Personal care, Food & beverages, Textile, Plastics and many more.

The major small and large leading players of the global colorant additive market include ROHA JTT Group, Teknor Apex Company, Pylam Products, T.H. Glennon, DD Williamson, San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., Symrise AG, GNT Group, Lanxess AG, Clariant International, Penn Color, PolyOne, Jagson Colorchem Limited, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Sethness Products Company, Chr. Hansen Holding, and others.

The major regions or countries which have good market of Colorant additives include North America (US), Asia Pacific (China, India, and Japan), Europe (Germany, France, and United Kingdom), Central & South America and Middle East & Africa. Europe emerged as one of the dominating region in boosting the colorant additives market increasing preference for naturally derived colour additives coupled with the favourable regulatory scenario in personal care, textile, and food & beverages segments.

Asia Pacific will lead the growth in this market

Emerging economies like China, India, and Japan are key growth countries for colorant additives. Main drivers for the growth of such market in this region are utilization of color additives in favourable economies, the increasing per capita income, along with the rising demand for pigments from many end-user industries such as textile, paper, textile, plastic, and coating. India and China are the leading players contributing towards the growing colorants industry in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe emerged as one of the dominant players in boosting the colorant additives market. Increasing preference for naturally derived color additives coupled with the favorable regulatory scenario is expected to steer colorants demand in personal care, textile, and food & beverages segment in the coming years. Additionally, European food colorants additives market is expected to capture the favourable market share, owing to the growing demand for health awareness and clean label foods.

Market Segments: Colorant Additives Market

By Type

Natural Colorants

Artificial Colorants

By End User

Plastics

Textile

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Printing

Paints & Coatings

Others

By Region (tentative)

North America

US

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

