Colocation Market Competitive Analysis to 2023: Equinix, CenturyLink, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, AT&T, Rackspace,  Windstream Enterprise, Colt Technology Services, Level 3 Communications

A Colocation center (or colo) offers dedicated facility, where a business can physically house their servers and other equipment. Businesses can rent the space, as opposed to locating their servers or other computing hardware in their offices, for greater network reliability and uptime.

Some Of the Key Players in Colocation Market Are:

Equinix, CenturyLink, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, AT&T, Rackspace, Colt Technology Services, Level 3 Communications, Windstream Enterprise, Sungard Availability Services ,Digital Realty, NTT Communications, Interxion, INAP, Cogeco Peer 1, QTS Data Centers, CoreSite, TeraGo, CyrusOne, Navisite, Telehouse Europe, DFT Communications, Global Switch, 21Vianet Group,Inc., ChinaCache, ChinaNetCenter – The leading CDN & IDC provider in China and Windstream

Segmentation by product type:

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by application:

Banking, Financial and Insurance

Government & Public

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life sciences

Energy

Others

