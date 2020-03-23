Collaboration Software Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2023

In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Collaboration Software market for 2018-2023.

Collaborative software is application software designed to help people involved in a common task to achieve their goals.

Collaboration software market is growing on the back of rising smartphone and internet penetration and increasing bring your own device (BYOD) at work trend, globally. Increasing adoption of DevOps collaboration and SMAC ecosystem in IT & telecom sector is also boosting demand for collaboration software on a global level. Moreover, rising investments in cloud security, declining prices of cloud computing, increasing outsourcing of projects and growing collaboration between technology providers and original equipment manufacturers are some of the other factors expected to thrive global collaboration software market over the next five years.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Collaboration Software will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Collaboration Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Microsoft

Cisco

Citrix

Oracle

IBM

BOX

Dropbox

Google

SYNCHRONOSS

SurveyMonkey

Slack

TeamViewer

Evernote

Wrike

LogMeIn

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation by application:

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Retail

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Collaboration Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Collaboration Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Collaboration Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Collaboration Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Collaboration Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Collaboration Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Collaboration Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Collaboration Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-Premise

2.2.2 Cloud

2.3 Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Collaboration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Collaboration Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 IT

2.4.2 Telecom

2.4.3 BFSI

2.4.4 Retail

2.5 Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Collaboration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Collaboration Software by Players

3.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Collaboration Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

Continued….

