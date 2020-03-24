Cold-Pressed Oil Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2019 – 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”Cold-Pressed Oil Market by Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”the cold-pressed oil market size was $24.62 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $36.40 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.Cold pressed oils are obtained from seeds, fruits, and vegetables by pressing and crushing them with the help of modern steel press. Regulation of temperature plays a vital role during oil extraction by cold pressed method. As a result, the temperature is maintained below 49°C (120°F) during extraction of oils. Cold pressed extraction is a mechanical method and require less energy as compared to other oil extraction techniques.

Health conscious consumers are adopting healthy eating practices. As a result, products that contain functional nutrients and are beneficial for the health have gained wide acceptance all over the world. Cold-pressed oils do not contain added chemicals and preservatives and also do not destroy linoleic acid tissue, and is more green and healthy. Hence, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global cold-pressed oil industry during the forecast period.

In 2018, the palm oil segment accounted for the highest share in the cold pressed oil market. This is due to health benefits it provides to the consumers such as reduction in cholesterol levels, boosts brain health, and improves skin and hair, and others.

By distribution channel, the online retail segment is anticipate to grow at the highest growth rate. This is due to the convenience offered by online retailing. It reduces consumer search costs, making it easier to virtually compare different products and prices. In addition, online retail enables new distribution technologies that can reduce supply chain and distribution costs.

Based on application, the food industry contributed the maximum share in cold-pressed oil undustry in 2018 owing to its massive usage in cooking, in marinating salads and via dietary supplement. Also, in developed nation such as North America, people prefer virgin or cold-pressed oil in their diet as it has clinically proven health benefits. Furthermore, it is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In 2018, based on region, North America is the leading segment in cold-pressed oil market forecast owing to rising health awareness among the population leading to healthy lifestyle. Also, the growing concern among people regarding clean and pollution free environment propels the growth of the cold-pressed oil market in a developed nation such as North America.

However, low productivity and allergy to consumers caused by soybean seed, rapeseed, coconut, and others restrict the growth of this market globally. Also, major health issues such as itchy palm and foots, shortness of breath, and nasal blockage are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Key Findings of the Cold-Pressed Oil Market:

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the cold-pressed oil market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the palm oil segment occupied the maximum share of the cold-pressed oil market analysis in 2018.

By application, the food industry dominated the overall market in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, online retail segment is anticipated for the highest cold-pressed oil market share during the forecast period (2019-2026)

The key players profiled in the cold-pressed oil market includes Statfold Seed Oil Ltd., Freshmill Oils, Naissance Natural Healthy Living, Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil, The Health Home Economist, Lala’s Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Bunge, Wilmar International, and COFCO.