Cold Plasma Industry 2020 by Global Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends, Demand and 2023 Forecast Research Report

The worldwide market for Cold Plasma is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.2% over the next five years, will reach 41100 million US$ in 2023, from 16700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new Study.

Cold plasma or non-equilibrium plasma is plasma which is not in thermodynamic equilibrium, because the electron temperature is much hotter than the temperature of heavy species (ions and neutrals). As only electrons are thermalized, their Maxwell-Boltzmann velocity distribution is very different than the ion velocity distribution. When one of the velocities of a species does not follow a Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution, the plasma is said to be non-Maxwellian.

This report focuses on the Cold Plasma in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market for the polymer and plastic industry. This market segment is majorly driven by the advantages of cold plasma surface treatment, such as increased durability, better hydrophobic properties, higher packing density, better film quality, enhanced coating surface smoothness, and lower cost.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Cold Plasma Industry player providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Analysis of Cold Plasma Industry Key Manufacturers:

• Nordson Corporation

• Bovie Medical Corporation

• Plasmatreat GmbH

• P2I Limited

• ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

• Enercon Industries Corporation

• Neoplas Tools GmbH

• Tantec A/S

• ….

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

