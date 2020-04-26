Cold Chain Market To Set Phenomenal Growth With Key Vendors | AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc, AGRO Merchants Group, Hanson Logistics, HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO

Cold Chain Market is turning the face of industry. RFM brings to you a report on Cold Chain Market which will keep you informed in this CAGR growing market by letting you know in-depth how the key players and brands are driving the Cold Chain Market in the forecast period of 2019-2028. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

The Global Cold chain Market is estimated to be USD 441.85 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Some of the major players in the global cold chain market are Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Swire Cold Storage Ltd, AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc, AGRO Merchants Group, Hanson Logistics, HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO., Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., Trenton Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd. and VersaCold Logistics Services.

A Sample of this Report is Available upon Request @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/cold-chain-market-591907

The rise in the market is due to increased consumer demand towards perishable foods, Growing scope for food retail chains by multinationals, Developing usage of RFID, barcode scanners in the refrigerated warehouse, Rising awareness towards environmental concerns. Forecast period due to expansion of supply of refrigerated equipment around the world and automation of refrigerated warehouses. Demand for cold chain solutions is increasing as the number of retail stores in emerging economies grows.

Europe is the largest market of Cold Chain, with a market value share nearly 27.46% in 2016. The second place is North America; following Europe with the market value share over 27.15% in 2016. China is another important production market of Cold Chain. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Asia Pacific will be the largest market for refrigeration during the forecast period

Two main types of cold chain infrastructure are refrigerated shipping and refrigerated storage. The refrigerated storage market is rated by the Asia Pacific region as dominant. Refrigerated storage capacity is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region to reduce the waste of perishable food. In North America and Europe, the refrigerated shipping industry is booming due to technological advances in refrigerated trucks, vans, trailers and marine refrigerated containers.

To calculate the market size, Research for Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

This report focuses on the Cold Chain in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Want Full Report? Inquire Here: @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/cold-chain-market-591907

Growth in this market may be due to increased international trade in perishable food, technological advances in refrigeration and transport, government support for infrastructure development in the cold chain industry, and increased consumer demand for perishable food. The expansion of food retail chains by multinational corporations will also promote international trade and influence the growth of the cold chain market

Cold Chain Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Now Get Instant Discount @: https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/cold-chain-market-591907

Features mentioned in the report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Industry Chain Suppliers of Cold Chain market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]