Cold Chain Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

This report examines the size of the global cold chain market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global cold chain market by company, region, type and end-use industry.
Ce rapport se concentre sur les principaux acteurs mondiaux, couverts
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Cooperatief UA
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Groupe
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
AB Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into cold storage logistics cold chain
Segment market application, the chain cold can be divided into
food and beverage
Health
Other
The objectives of the study of this report are:
To study and forecast the size of the cold chain market on the world market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the
strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the cold chain market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Key players Cold chain
manufacturers
Cold chain distributors / traders / wholesalers
Cold chain sub-component
manufacturers Industry association
Downstream sellers
Available customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the cold chain market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Cold Chain Industry
1.1 Overview of
the Cold Chain Market 1.1.1 Scope of the Cold Chain Product
1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook
1.2 Size and Analysis of the Global Cold Market cold chain by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 South-East Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Cold chain market by type
1.3 .1 Refrigerated storage
1.3.2
Cold chain logistics 1.4 Cold chain market by end users / application
1.4.1 Food and beverages
1.4.2 Health
1.4.3 Others
Chapter Two: Analysis of global cold chain competition by actors
2.1 Size of the cold chain market (value) by actors (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2 .2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2. 4 Technological trends of the future
Chapter Three: Company profiles (main players)
3.1 AmeriCold Logistics
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Overview of activities / activities
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Cold chain revenues (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Nichirei Logistics Group
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 Main activities / company overview
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Sales of the chain refrigeration (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Line logistics
3.3.1 Company profile
3.3.2 Main Business / Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, services and solutions
3.3.4 Cold chain turnover (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 OOCL Logistics
3.4.1 Company profile
3.4.2 Main company presentation
3.4.3 Prod
To continue…
