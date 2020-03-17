Cold Chain Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

This report examines the size of the global cold chain market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global cold chain market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Ce rapport se concentre sur les principaux acteurs mondiaux, couverts

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Cooperatief UA

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Groupe

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

AB Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into cold storage logistics cold chain

Segment market application, the chain cold can be divided into

food and beverage

Health

Other

The objectives of the study of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the cold chain market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the cold chain market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players Cold chain

manufacturers

Cold chain distributors / traders / wholesalers

Cold chain sub-component

manufacturers Industry association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the cold chain market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

