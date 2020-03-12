Cold Chain Logistics Market Show at 16.2% CAGR to 2025 | Americold Logistics, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, SSI SCHAEFER, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Logistics market will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 415100 million by 2025, from $ 227820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Logistics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Americold Logistics, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, SSI SCHAEFER, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer, Preferred Freezer Services, NewCold Cooperatief U.A., Lineage Logistics Holding LLC, DHL, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, SCG Logistics, Best Cold Chain, X2 Group, BioStorage Technologies, JWD Group, OOCL Logistics, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd, CWT Limited, Nichirei Logistics Group, AIT, ColdEX

This study considers the Cold Chain Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Logistics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cold Chain Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Chain Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cold Chain Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cold Chain Logistics by Players

4 Cold Chain Logistics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Americold Logistics

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.1.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Americold Logistics News

11.2 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.2.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata News

11.3 SSI SCHAEFER

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.3.3 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SSI SCHAEFER News

11.4 Burris Logistics

