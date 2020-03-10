Cognitive Services Market Competitive Analysis and Economic Forecasting By  IBM, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Nokia, SAS, TCS, Amazon Web Services, Baidu, Inc., IPsoft, Nuance Communications, Qualcomm, and Folio3 Software

The global cognitive services market is estimated at $ 2.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 4.02 billion in 2026, an annual growth rate of 38.5% over the forecast period. Factors such as increased use of cognitive services across different industries and growing demand for intelligent APIs to develop smart applications are key drivers of market growth. However, market growth is hampered by stringent external regulation by region and lack of awareness across the industry.

The cognitive services market is increasing the forecast year 2017-2026 and attracting the ICT industry. Various definitions and classification of cognitive services are a set of machine learning algorithms developed to explain the problems in the artificial intelligence (AI) field. Cognitive services provide a systematic way to achieve business goals by stopping efforts that are essential to repeatable operations. Increasingly data is becoming more important, and organizations are primarily focused on adding cognitive capabilities to their applications to analyze their data. The purpose of the cognitive service is to democratize AI by packaging it as a separate component that developers can use in their apps. Web and Universal Windows platform developers can use these algorithms as Cognitive Services APIs over the Internet via standard REST calls.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE COGNITIVE SERVICES MARKET INCLUDE:

IBM,

Apple,

AWS,

Baidu,

Cognitivescale,

Expert System,

Folio3 Software,

Fusion Informatics,

Google,

Inbenta,

Ipsoft,

Microsoft,

Nokia,

Nuance Communications,

Qualcomm Technologies,

SAS,

Softweb Solutions,

TCS

Verbio Technologies.

By Deployment Mode, Cloud segment held considerable market share during predicted period. They are flexible and easily available for enterprises to installing the necessary software and are leveraged remotely by enterprises. Cognitive service providers are focusing on the expansion of robust cloud-based solutions for their users, as many organizations have started adopting the cloud model. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The enterprises in this region are using cognitive services to make insights from large volumes of data to enhance business processes and increase in investments for cognitive technologies across the region.

Applications Covered:

Diagnosis and Treatment System

Marketing Analysis

Predictive Maintenance

Quality Management Investigation and Recommendation

Safety and Security Management

Supply Chain Management

Other Applications

Deployment Modes Covered:

On-Premises

Cloud

Organisation Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Service Types Covered:

Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface

Cognitive Risk Intelligence

Communication Monitoring

Consulting and Advisory

Data Integration and Cognitive Automation

Data Transformation

Knowledge Management

Training and Support

Other Service Types

End User Covered:

Manufacturing

Government and Education

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Other End Users

Technologies Covered:

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Market, By Organization Size

6 Market, By Service Type

7 Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

