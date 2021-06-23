Cognitive Media Market 2020: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

The Global Cognitive Media Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

The increasing adoption of the cognitive computing technology for various applications in the media industry and demand for automated workflows in content creation and distribution are major growth drivers for the global cognitive media market.

Automation of workflow in the media sector with the help of cognitive computing, and increasing demand for improved content creation drives the adoption of cognitive computing are driving the overall growth of Cognitive Media market.

Slow digitalization rate affects the adoption of the cognitive computing technology in emerging economies can be considered as one of the restraining factors for the growth of Cognitive Media market. However, increasing investments in the media sector further boosts the Cognitive Media market.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global market, while Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As North America has witnessed increased investments in the market, the cognitive media market in the region will record a considerable growth during the forecast period.

The cloud deployment mode is projected to hold the larger market size by growing at a faster rate during the forecast period. Due to high infrastructure costs, most of the media companies prefer cloud-based solutions for enhanced security.

Some of the key players operating in this market include AWS, Adobe, IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Deployment Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Cognitive Media Market — Industry Outlook

4 Cognitive Media Market Deployment Outlook

5 Cognitive Media Market Application Outlook

6 Cognitive Media Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

