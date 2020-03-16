Cognitive Computing Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Business Function, Application (IVA and Chatbot and Behavioral Analysis), Technology (Human Computer Interface and Deep Learning), Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

The global cognitive computing market size is expected to grow from USD 20.5 billion in 2020 to USD 77.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period. The major growth factors of the market include continuous evolution in the computing environment: cloud, mobile, and analytics; utilizing cognitive abilities to reduce excess operational costs; and increasing demand for intelligent business processes.

Among business functions, the operations segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cognitive computing market is segmented by business functions into Human Resources (HR), operations, finance and others (R&D and legal). The operations segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cognitive computing solutions can enable companies to increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs. Companies are adopting cognitive computing solutions and services as it helps them cater to real time use cases, such as production and supply chain optimization for product enhancement and gaining higher Return on Investments (RoI). The marketing and sales segment is expected to grow with the highest market share during the forecast period. Cognitive capabilities help marketers to adjust their content strategy and keep their subscribers engaged. Cognitive computing powered recommendation engines are broadly being used to suggest personalized content to the customers. Cognitive solutions and services help businesses make effective business decisions through competitive advantage, increased revenue and reduced costs. Numerous companies are implementing cognitive computing solutions and services to enhance operations and achieve the highest employee engagement. Cognitive computing solutions’ implementation assists companies in striking the right balance between operational cost, speed, flexibility, and quality.

Request sample copy @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-cognitive-computing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-one?utm_source=Satpr&utm_medium=Vishal&utm_campaign=Vishaljadhav

Hybrid segment to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

The hybrid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Most vendors in the cognitive computing market offer hybrid-based cognitive solutions to maximize profits and automate the equipment maintenance process, effectively. The adoption of hybrid solutions is expected to grow, due to the benefits, such as easy maintenance of generated data, cost-effectiveness, agility, flexibility, scalability, and effective management of these solutions. Enterprises are adopting hybrid environment as it helps them overcome complexities related to the traditional IT environments. This has enabled the enterprises with an on-premises platform to take the advantage of cloud solutions. For example, AWS has introduced hybrid cloud solutions on their premises. The cloud segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period, due to the large amount of data being generated. Organizations are deploying cloud solutions to store and access this growing data easily.

North America to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the highest share in the global cognitive computing market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is the most significant revenue contributor in the global market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the market. In North America, the high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing usage of internet and startups adopting cognitive computing solutions. Organizations, especially in the US, have started using cognitive computing solutions to analyze huge volumes of data to provide better solutions. Latest technological advancements, such as 5G and IoT have also aided in the boost of cognitive solutions in this region.

Full Report @ https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/enquiry/global-cognitive-computing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-one?utm_source=Satpr&utm_medium=Vishal&utm_campaign=Vishaljadhav

Key market players

Major vendors in the global cognitive computing market include Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Numenta (US), SAS Institute (US), AWS (US), Enterra Solutions (US), CognitiveScale (US), SparkCognition (US), TCS (India), Expert System (US), Cisco (US), Virtusa (US), Cognitive Software Group (Australia), Red Skios (Spain), Artificial Solutions (Sweden), Acuiti (Australia), Vantage Labs (US), E-Zest (India), and BurstIQ (US). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global market.

AWS was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, US. The company is a subsidiary of Amazon.com. It provides a diverse range of cloud computing products and services, which are tailored for the customers according to the needs. Amazon’s product portfolio comprises segments, such as compute, storage, database, migration, network and content delivery, developer tools, management tools, media services, Machine Learning (ML), and analytics. The company offers a wide range of products and services to customers present in 190 countries. It offers a wide range of products in the field of analytics, application integration, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), IoT, blockchain, ML, robotics, satellite, quantum technologies, security, and many other fields. Additionally, the solutions segment offers website and web apps, mobile services, backup, storage and archive, financial services, and digital media. The company’s analytics services are purpose-built for a wide range of analytics use cases, such as interactive analysis, big data processing using Apache Spark and Hadoop, data warehousing, real-time analytics, operational analytics, dashboards, and visualizations. The company offers interactive analytics through Amazon Athena, real-time analytics through Amazon Kinesis, operational analytics through Amazon Elasticsearch Service, and dashboard and visualizations through Amazon QuickSight.

In the cognitive computing market, AWS offers ML and AI services, where Amazon SageMaker fully managed service enables developers and data scientists to quickly build, train, and deploy ML models at scale. Amazon Comprehend is a Natural Language Processing (NLP) service that uses ML to find insights and relationships in text without any machine learning experience.

By Component, the cognitive computing market is divided into the following segments:

Platform

Service Managed Services Professional Services



By Technology, the cognitive computing market is divided into the following segments:

Machine Learning (ML)

Human Computer Interaction Computer Vision Machine Vision Robotics

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Learning Prescriptive and Predictive Modeling Decision Making



By application, the cognitive computing market is divided into the following segments:

Automation

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Behavioral Analysis

Biometrics

Others (eLearning and smart education and eTherapy)

By deployment mode, the cognitive computing market is divided into the following segments:

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By organization size, the market is divided into the following segments:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By business functions, the market is divided into the following segments:

Human Resources (HR)

Legal

Finance

Marketing and Advertising

By industry vertical, the cognitive computing market is divided into the following segments: