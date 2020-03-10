Cod Liver Oil Market Report Offers Intelligence and Forecast till 2029

Global cod liver oil market report description

The XploreMR report on the global cod liver oil market analyses the opportunities in the market, and presents updates and insights pertaining to the various segments in the global cod liver oil market over the forecast period 2018–2026.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global cod liver oil market. It provides historical data of 2013, along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators, along with an outlook on cod liver oil for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global cod liver oil market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of ongoing industry trends and opportunities for cod liver oil. It also includes value chain analysis of cod liver oil. For providing users with a comprehensive view of the cod liver oil market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis, along with key players in the market, and analysis on the strategies followed by them. The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of cod liver oil manufacturers on the basis of revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. The study encompasses cod liver oil market attractiveness analysis by source, form, flavour, end use, distribution channel, processing, and region.

A detailed study of cod liver oil has provided our analysts with a comprehensive view of the market, which shows the increased usage of cod liver oil in a variety of end-use industries such as dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, personal care, etc., to cater to the demand for essential fatty acids and vitamins for health-conscious consumers. Cod liver oil production has also been increased due to the increasing demands from consumers in developed and developing countries, due to the awareness of its multiple health benefits. The report includes the company profiles of key manufacturers of cod liver oil in North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics related to cod liver oil, which include the drivers and trends driving each segment, and opportunities in the cod liver oil market. The report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the cod liver oil market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, the product portfolio of cod liver oil manufacturers, and recent developments in the cod liver oil market space. Some of the key players of cod liver oil are Natures Aid Ltd., OLVEA Fish Oil, Omega Protein Corporation, J. R. Carlson Laboratories Inc., Nordic Naturals Inc., Now Health Group Inc., WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Orkla Health AS, Blueline Foods India Pvt Ltd., and others.

Global cod liver oil production was analysed to find out the data for overall cod liver oil consumption. Cod liver oil consumption in each and every segment where it is consumed was carefully listed, and also the quantity and the value of the cod liver oil in that particular segment was analysed.

On the basis of source, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as- Arctic Cod Atlantic Cod Greenland Cod Pacific Cod

On the basis of form, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as- Capsules Liquid Powder Soft Gels

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as- Direct Indirect Pharmacy Stores Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets e-Commerce Other Retail Formats

On the basis of flavor, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as- Lemon Oslo Orange Arctic Mint Cinnamon Tingle

On the basis of end use, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as- Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Dietary Supplements Personal Care Cosmetics

On the basis of processing, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as- Virgin (fresh) Fermented

On the basis of region, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as- North America The U.S. Canada Latin America Peru Chile Rest of Latin America Europe Germany Denmark Norway Iceland Russia Rest Of Europe Japan Asia Pacific except Japan China India Thailand Vietnam Rest of APEJ Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Mauritania Morocco Rest of MEA

