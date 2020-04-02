Coconut Water Market Trends 2020, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global coconut water market to exhibit a CAGR of around 18% during 2020-2025. Coconut water refers to the clear liquid present inside green coconuts, which is usually consumed for balancing electrolyte levels in the body. It has a sweet and nutty flavor and is a rich source of easily digestible carbohydrates, potassium, sodium, manganese, magnesium and calcium. In comparison to other beverages, it has fewer calories and is widely consumed as a refreshing drink to prevent dehydration. Apart from this, coconut water also contains various cytokines and phytohormones, which have antiaging, antithrombic and anticarcinogenic properties.
Market Trends
The global market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of coconut water as an effective measure to prevent ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, liver damage, impaired digestion and metabolic disorders. This is further facilitated by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, along with growing health consciousness among the masses. Moreover, the introduction of organic and packaged product variants is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of coconut water in the form of mixes and concentrates by cafes and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and the implementation of favorable government initiatives to promote coconut farming, are projected to drive the market further in the coming years.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Coconut Water Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Sweetened
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Unsweetened
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Flavor
7.1 Plain
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Flavoured
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Coconut Water
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Coconut Water Powder
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Packaging
9.1 Carton
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Bottles
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Convenience Stores
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Online Retail Stores
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 All Market Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Amy & Brian Naturals
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Celebes Coconut Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Harmless Harvest Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Pulse Beverage Corp.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
