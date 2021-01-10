Cochlear Implants Market to Reach US$ 4,124.1 Mn at CAGR of 11.9% in 2027

“The global cochlear implants market accounted to US$ 1,510.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,124.1 Mn by 2027.” Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market, and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as a significant rise in the prevalence of hearing disabilities across the countries, rise in the government support for the hearing care. In addition, the market players are also supporting hearing care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001260/

Company Profiles Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL

Sonova

Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Medtronic

Demant A/S

Starkey

WIDEX A/S

Amplifon

GN Hearing A/S

Increase In Number Of Patients Suffering From Hearing Loss

Hearing loss is on the rise. Unless this trend is reversed, it will mean higher direct costs for health systems. The need will grow for ear and hearing care services and related technologies, such as hearing devices, cochlear implants, and others. If these needs are not met, this would be detrimental not only for individuals in terms of social isolation and increased poverty but also for societies as a whole, due to lower productivity. A number of governments around the world have recognized the importance of mitigating current trends by preventing hearing loss in the first instance.

Several factors like growing global population, rising genetic diseases, and infections leading to hearing loss, increasing geriatric population and others are all together driving the increase in hearing loss worldwide. According to the report published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, 466 million people across the globe suffered from hearing loss and the number is expected to rise to 630 million by 2030 and 900 million by 2050. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to fuel its growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

Many of the emerging countries are preferred location for medical tourism. Asia is one of the most preferred medical tourism destinations drawing increasing numbers of patients for treatment. Medical tourist visits Asia for plastic surgeries, weight loss surgeries, cochlear surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and orthopedic treatment. The cost of these surgical procedures is comparatively less than in emerging nations as compared to developed countries. According to the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, in 2017, Over 1,050,000+ healthcare travelers visited Malaysia for healthcare purposes. Also, India has witnessed a sudden increase in the number of patients coming to India for Cochlear implant surgery.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001260/

Reasons to Buy: