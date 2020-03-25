Cochlear Implants Market Latest Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends by 2027 – Cochlear, MED-EL, Sonova, Nurotron Biotechnology

According to new study titled ‘Cochlear implants Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User. The Global Cochlear Implants Market is expected to reach US$ 4,124.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,510.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cochlear implants market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001260/



Key factors driving the market are, growing geriatric population, increase in number of patients suffering from hearing loss, and increasing R&D expenditures in medical device companies. However, the restraining factors for the market are high cost of cochlear implants and side effects associated with the cochlear surgery.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market, and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as a significant rise in the prevalence of hearing disabilities across the countries, rise in the government support for the hearing care. In addition, the market players are also supporting hearing care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

Some of the prominent players operating in cochlear implants market are, Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Sonova, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Medtronic, Demant A/S, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, Amplifon, and GN Hearing A/S. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market.

The report segments the global cochlear implants Market as follows:

Global Cochlear implants Market – By Type of Fitting

Unilateral Cochlear Implantation

Bilateral Cochlear Implantation

Global Cochlear implants Market – By End User

Adults

Pediatrics

Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001260/



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/