Cochlear Implants Market is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players MED-EL, Sonova, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Medtronic, Demant A/S

The global cochlear implants market accounted to US$ 1,510.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,124.1 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market, and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as a significant rise in the prevalence of hearing disabilities across the countries, rise in the government support for the hearing care. In addition, the market players are also supporting hearing care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

Some of the prominent players operating in cochlear implants market are, Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Sonova, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Medtronic, Demant A/S, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, Amplifon, and GN Hearing A/S. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, The Neuro 2 by Demant A/S was launched in the market in February 2018, it has been sweeping up prizes because of its ground-breaking design in the cochlear implant industry. Neuro 2 combines high quality engineering with a strong focus on sound quality and usability.

Many of the emerging countries are preferred location for medical tourism. Asia is one of the most preferred medical tourism destinations drawing increasing numbers of patients for treatment. Medical tourist visits Asia for plastic surgeries, weight loss surgeries, cochlear surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and orthopedic treatment. The cost of these surgical procedures is comparatively less than in emerging nations as compared to developed countries. According to the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, in 2017, Over 1,050,000+ healthcare travelers visited Malaysia for healthcare purposes.

The cochlear implants market by type of fitting is segmented into unilateral cochlear implantation, bilateral cochlear implantation. In 2018, the Unilateral Implantation segment held a largest market share of 55.7% of the cochlear implants market, by type of fitting. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as unilateral cochlear implantation restores hearing and promotes auditory development. Moreover, the bilateral cochlear implantation segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for the bilateral cochlear implantation.

Key factors driving the market are, growing geriatric population, increase in number of patients suffering from hearing loss, and increasing R&D expenditures in medical device companies. However, the restraining factors for the market are high cost of cochlear implants and side effects associated with the cochlear surgery.

