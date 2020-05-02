COB LED Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth | Citizen Electronics, Cree, GE Lighting

COB (Chip on Board) LED (Light Emitting Diode) refers to LED in which die is directly placed on PCB (Printed Circuit Board) which eliminated the need for secondary LED packages. Technological advancement in the LED lightening technology further propelling market growth. For instance, Samsung launched T-Series COB LED lights. These lights deliver finely tunable lighting solutions for enhancing an emotional atmosphere with two color temperatures modules. Moreover, increasing demand from the developing economies and government initiatives to promote LED lights expected to drive the demand for COB LEDs.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global COB LED Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. COB LED Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the COB LED. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany),Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd. (Japan),Cree Inc. (United States),GE Lighting (United States),Philips Lumileds Lighting Co. (Netherlands),Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan),LG Innotek Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Lumens Co., Ltd. (South Korea),,Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (South Korea).

Highlights Trends

Development of Miniaturized Design for COB LEDs

Technological Advancement in the Energy Efficient Lightning Technologies

Market Drivers

Government Initiatives to Promote LED Lights

Low Production Cost LEDs

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of COB LEDs in Horticulture

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges Lack of Awareness in the Emerging Economies

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Technical Professionals

The Global COB LED Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Organic Light Emitting Diode, Inorganic Light Emitting Diode.

Application (General lighting, Automotive lighting, Backlighting)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global COB LED Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the COB LED market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the COB LED Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the COB LED

Chapter 4: Presenting the COB LED Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the COB LED market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, COB LED Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global COB LED Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



