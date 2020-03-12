Coatings For Commercial And Residential Roofing Market to Grow with an Impressive CAGR

The North American market for roof coatings should grow from $979.9 million in 2018 to $1.3 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for the period of 2018-2023.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11657

Report Scope:

Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing: The North American Market includes a comprehensive analysis of all products used in the North American roof coatings market. The report provides the latest in product development and material and technology enhancements, as well as a detailed look at the various distribution channels and their dynamics. The current market demand for each product type is quantified by value and volume, with projections for growth through 2023. This report also provides profiles for leading North American roof coatings manufacturers. The report is divided into the following 10 chapters –

– Introduction.

– Summary and Highlights.

– Market and Technology Background.

– Market Review by Product Type.

– Market Review by Distribution Channel.

– Market Review by Region.

– Government Regulation and Industry Organizations.

– Environmental Programs and Incentives.

– Analysis of Market Opportunities.

– Company Profiles.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11657

Report Includes:

– 41 data tables and 50 additional tables

– An overview of the North American market for coatings for commercial and residential roofing

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Information on latest product developments, technological enhancements and govt. regulations and their impact on the overall roof coatings market

– Evaluation of the industry’s structure and its competitive dynamics

– Profiles of leading North American roof coatings manufacturers, including BASF, The Garland Co., Inc., Henry Co., National Coatings Corp., and United Coatings

Report Scope:

Reasons for Doing This Study

There exists a tremendous variety of roof coatings available and the industry, as a whole, is ever changing. Commercial roof coatings alone are a $900 million industry in North America. Residential applications add another $79 million to that figure. The industry consists of more than 50 major companies that produce the products and manage the distribution channels for these products. This study profiles 26 companies out of this group.

The U.S. roof coatings industry, after peaking between 2006 and 2007, suffered a serious blow in the latter half of the last decade during the Great Recession. In 2009, the industry experienced one of its worst years; however, it began to rebound with a slight recovery that started in 2010. That recovery has continued during the past eight years. BBC Research predicts the industry will continue grow steadily over the next five years through 2023.

The U.S. economy and the coating industry still face several challenges. Coating formulators continue to struggle with managing costs while still providing in-demand and innovative products. Regulators, professionals and consumers also continue to demand green technologies due to increased awareness of environmental impact. Regulations continue to change and require constant monitoring. Companies also continue to commercialize new products with novel properties as a means of achieving market differentiation. Much of the innovation is driven by a shortage of skilled labor. Globalization of coating technologies is fostering change, as well. The above issues and many more will be addressed in this

study.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11657/Single

This BCC Research study is a comprehensive reference that defines and describes the roofing industry. In preparation of this document, industry sources, trade literature, producer and distributor websites, and other reference material have been read, analyzed, and condensed. The industry is diverse, creative, and dynamic. The range of products currently on the market is very broad — far exceeding the ability of any manufacturer to dominate the industry. The roof coatings market consists of large manufacturers with a market share between 6% and 30% and many smaller producers that have the capability of growing into major brands.