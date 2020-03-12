Coated Fabrics Market Report (2020-2025), Business Plan Strategy, New Solutions, Key Segments, Potential Targets and Recommendations | Adroit Market Research

The global coated fabrics market is witnessing windfall gains owing to its superior properties including higher insulation, high elasticity, superior water resistance, thermal management properties, and the absence of viscosity.

EPA has determined that the coatings fabric industry is a source of HAPs. The principal source of HAPs is that the use of solvents in the production process. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administered a survey to 21 facilities in the industry to collect qualitative information providing descriptions of the industrial processes and quantitative information for HAP emissions.

The survey results were used to develop a most realizable management Technology (MACT) floor for the industry. Results from 20 of the 21 industries were obtained for HAP emissions, the entire of that was estimated to be around 1,231 tons in 1997 for HAPs from all 20 facilities. Toluene was the quantity one adventurous waste, creating up 47% of total HAPs, followed by Methyl alkyl radical organic compound (34 percent), dissolving agent (8 percent), Dimethyl formamide (3 percent). Survey respondents indicated that 95.7 p.c of all emissions came from the coating application and drying and stages of the commercial process.

Plastic, polyethylene, acrylic polyvinylchloride, and polymer among others are the various polymers used on coated materials. Rubber coated materials embrace synthetic rubber coated materials and polychloroprene among others.

There are medicinal drugs, anti-fungal and anti-static in nature and provide benefits such as chemistry, weldability, stain, augmented physical property & flame resistance, oil, UV radiation, water, abrasion, high visibility, among others. The demand for coated fabrics materials is on the verge to witness a significant growth in the healthcare industry due to the increasing requirement of protective coatings for medicine packing, plastic covering and more.

The global coated fabrics market is categorized into several segmentation including product overview, application overview, and regional overview. On the basis of the product overview, the global coated fabrics market is segregated into rubber, polymer, and fabric backed wall coverings. Based on the application overview, the global coated fabrics market is fragmented into protective clothing, industrial, furniture, transportation, and others. In terms of regional overview, the global coated fabrics market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, India, Japan, China, Australia, and Rest of APAC, and the Rest of the World. Leading players of the global coated fabrics market includes ContiTech AG, SRF Limited, Spradling International, Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., and Saint-Gobain S.A., and others.

Key segments of the Global Coated Fabrics market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

Polymer

Rubber

Fabric backed wall coverings

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Industrial

Furniture

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Key Players analysed in the report include

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

ContiTech AG

Saint-Gobain S.A.

SRF Limited

Spradling International, Inc.

Others

