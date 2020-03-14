Coastal Surveillance Market size receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Coastal Surveillance market accounted for $30.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $48.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand for cloud-based security solutions, increase in the frequency and sophistication of cyber frauds and attacks and emergence of big data analytics are some key factors boosting the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals is restricting the market growth.

Coastal surveillance act as a “virtual fence” that is recognition, identification, tracking and destruction of the intruders. Coastal surveillance systems are also coupled with geographic information systems to provide the efficient management and operation of automated container placement for security purposes.

By End-User, Naval held significant growth during the forecast period due to several advantages such as availability of wider tracking areas, less interruption, and easier coordination. Based on geography, Asia pacific commanded the largest market share due to availability of well-developed Coastal Surveillance systems due to transportation from different countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Coastal Surveillance include Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, Frequentis AG, Vissim as, Saab AB, Selex Es S.P.A, Elbit Systems Ltd., Signalis S.A.S, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. , Rolta India, Kelvin Hughes and Tokyo Keiki Inc.

Structures Covered:

• National

• Regional

• Port

Scales Covered:

• Moderate-Scale Surveillance

• Large-Scale Surveillance

Applications Covered:

• Command & Control

• Computers

• Surveillance & Reconnaissance

• Communication

• Intelligence

• Electronic Warfare

End Users Covered:

• Navy

• Coast Guard

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

