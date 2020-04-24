COAL-WORKERS’ PNEUMOCONIOSIS DRUG MARKET 2020-2026 || LEADING PLAYERS – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, ASTRAZENECA

Global coal-workers’ pneumoconiosis drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of black lung disease, increasing mining activities, increasing research and development expenses, and rising healthcare expenditures are some factors fueling the market growth.

The key market players in the global coal-workers’ pneumoconiosis drug market are Abbott, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca, Medtronic, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc among others

Request for sample copy or PDF Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-coal-workers-pneumoconiosis-drug-market&raksh

With the Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Market Definition: Global Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market

Coal workers’ pneumoconiosis (CWP) is also known as black lung disease, it is an occupational disease and a type of pneumoconiosis, caused by inhaling coal dust over a longer period of time. A person breathe in coal dust the particles enters the airways and settles down on the lung tissues, immune system tries to fight with the particles to get rid of them and in response causes inflammation and fibrosis which results in shortness of breath, coughing and over secretion of phlegm.

According to National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health in July 2018, more than 10 percent of coal miners of America with 25 or more years of experience have coal workers’ pneumoconiosis (CWP), the highest rate recorded in two decades.

Segmentation: Global Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market : By Types

Simple Coal Worker’s Pneumoconiosis (SCWP)

Complicated Coal Worker’s Pneumoconiosis (CCWP)

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market : By Drugs Class

Inhaled Medications

Corticosteroids

Vaccine

Antibiotics

Others

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market : By Diagnosis

X-Ray

CT Scan

Pulmonary Function Test

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market : By Treatment

Medication

Oxygen Therapy

Vaccination

Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Lung Transplant

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Others

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Browse Detailed TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-coal-workers-pneumoconiosis-drug-market&raksh

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of black lung disease is driving the market growth

Increasing mining activities is boosting the market growth

Increasing research and development expenses is accelerating the market growth

Rising healthcare expenditures is also enhancing the market growth

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst coal-workers is hindering the market growth

Limited availability of medicinal treatment options is restraining the market growth

High cost of surgery mainly the lung transplantation is hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market

In March 2019, AstraZeneca received Orphan Drug designation from The U.S FDA for saracatinib, a potential new medicine for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a type of lung disease. This designation enables the company to receive financial incentives such as an extended period of exclusivity

In March 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH received Fast Track designation from the U.S FDA for nintedanib for the treatment of systemic sclerosis with associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). This designation will help the company for the early approval of nintedanid

Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market : Competitive Analysis

Global coal-workers’ pneumoconiosis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coal-workers’ pneumoconiosis drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying?dbmr=global-coal-workers-pneumoconiosis-drug-market&raksh

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]