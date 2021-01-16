Coal Tar Pitch Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2018 – 2028

Coal Tar Pitch Market: Report Description

This XploreMR study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global Coal Tar Pitch market between 2018 and 2028. The Coal Tar Pitch study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and forecast developed for the duration of 2019 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2028. The coal tar pitch study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain and pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Coal Tar Pitch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. Growing demand for aluminium across various end-use industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, amongst others, has led to increase in the production of primary aluminium, which in turn, requires coal tar pitch for the smelting process.

The XploreMR report on Coal Tar Pitch carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as form, grade and application. The report also highlights an overview of the Coal Tar Pitch market by region wherein the consumption of coal tar pitch has been tracked for various prominent countries across each region. The data obtained has been scrutinized across each of the countries. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the Coal Tar Pitch market.

Coal Tar Pitch is a black, viscous residue that remains after the distillation of coal tar. The process involves heating coal tar and removing various constituents/distillates from it. Some of the major distillates removed are light oils (e.g., benzene, toluene, xylene and naphthalene), middle oils (e.g., carbolic acid), heavy oils (e.g., creosote), and anthracene oil.

The remaining residue is called coal tar pitch, which is primarily used in the production of electrodes for aluminium smelting and also for the production of graphite electrodes. The coal tar pitch obtained finds numerous applications in roofing, road construction, chemical intermediate, carbon black, lithium ion batteries, aerospace and other applications.

This Coal Tar Pitch report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. The report begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Coal Tar Pitch market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the Coal Tar Pitch market.

Coal Tar Pitch Market: Segmentation

Form

Grade

Application

Region

Solid coal tar pitch

Liquid coal tar pitch

Aluminium grade coal tar pitch

Graphite grade coal tar pitch

Special grade coal tar pitch

Aluminium Electrode

Graphite electrode

Roofing coating material

Blast Furnace linings

Chemical intermediate

Sealants

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEC (Asia Pacific Excluding China)

China

Middle East and Africa

The Coal Tar Pitch report begins with a market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global Coal Tar Pitch market assessment. In the next section, the coal tar potch report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors, industry factors, product life stage and associated stages, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage and an assessment of the supply demand and import export analysis for the Coal Tar Pitch for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the coal tar pitch report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter in the coal tar pitch market report. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global Coal Tar Pitch market at a qualitative level, based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (consumption in tons) projections for the Coal Tar Pitch market. The global market values represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The coal tar pitch market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global Coal Tar Pitch market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

The market analysis sections of the coal tar pitch report cover regional trends, weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing coal tar pitch market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global Coal Tar Pitch market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global Coal Tar Pitch market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various coal tar pitch segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the Coal Tar Pitch market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the Coal Tar Pitch market has been split into a number of sub-segments. All the coal tar pitch sub-segments, in terms of form, grade and application, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends being witnessed in the Coal Tar Pitch market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Coal Tar Pitch market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Coal Tar Pitch market.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and consumption of Coal Tar Pitch across concerned regions, XploreMR has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities in the coal tar pitch market.

In the final section of the Coal Tar Pitch report, a competitive landscape of the Coal Tar Pitch market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Coal Tar Pitch market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in this report includes coal tar pitch manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Coal Tar Pitch market. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Coal Tar Pitch market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this coal tar pitch report include Koppers Inc., Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation, Himadri Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Rain Industries Limited, JFE Holdings, Inc., Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanxi Coking Company, Neptune Hydrocarbons, Bathco Ltd., China Steel Chemical Corporation, Hengshui Zehao Chemicals Co., Ltd, Shandong Gude Chemical Co., Ltd, Crowley Chemical Company, Inc. and Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd., amongst others.

