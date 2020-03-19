Coagulation Testing Industry 2020 Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report 2026

Coagulation tests are medical tests employed to test the hemostasis system. This test is mainly carried out by a coagulometer, which measures and evaluates the speed of clot formation or blood coagulation. These tests avoid the chances of heart attack, thrombosis, and embolism by detecting the presence of blood clots in blood vessels.

The global coagulation testing market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. The major factors that contribute to the growth of the coagulation testing market include increasing prevalence of blood disorders & cardiovascular diseases, rise in geriatric population. However, high costs of devices and stringent regulatory reforms may hinder the market growth in the review period.

The global coagulation testing market is primarily segmented based on different product, application and regions. Based on product, it is divided into instrument, consumables. Based on application, it is categorized into activated clotting time, thrombin time, partial thromboplastin time (PTT), activated partial thromboplastin time. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of product, the market is split into:

* Instrument

* Consumables

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Activated Clotting Time

* Thrombin Time

* Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT)

* Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Simulation Plus Alere Inc.

* Nihon Kohden Corporation

* F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

* Sysmex Corporation

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

* Diagnostica Stago Sas

* Helena Laboratories

* Abbott Laboratories

* Medtronic plc.

* Micropoint Biosciences.

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Raw Material Providers

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes