CNC Machine Market Major Manufacturers Amera Seiki, Fanuc, Haas Automation, Okuma, Hurco Companies, Yamazaki Mazak

Computer numerical control (CNC) is the automated control of machines, tools, equipment, and 3D printers via computer device implementation. CNC machines have earned unmatched importance due to their cutting-edge benefits, such as precision, timely performance delivery, and significant cost saving. In modern CNC systems, execution of both design and manufacturing of machine components on any other mechanical part is fully automatic.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Amera Seiki, Fanuc Corporation, Datron AG, DMG Mori, Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation, Haas Automation, Inc., Okuma Corporation, Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL), Hurco Companies, Inc. Yamazaki Mazak Corporation.

Technological advancements are driving the use of CNC machines for developing models/components with a definitive finish. Also, rise of demand for advanced compact size CNC machines with automatic tool changers and multi axis machine technology can propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled workforce and significant capital investments may limit the CNC machine market growth.

The CNC machine market is primarily segmented based on type, by end use, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Laser Machines

Grinding Machines

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

Based on end use, the market is divided into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction Equipment

Power & Energy

Industrial

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers and Distributors.

