Cloud Services Brokerage Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025



Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market: Snapshot

A cloud services brokerage (CSB) is a third-party business or individual that acts as intermediary between one or more cloud service providers and consumers and adds value to the cloud computing services. The primary role it plays comprise cloud aggregator, enabler, integrator, and a provider of customization brokerage. The variety of tasks that they may undertake in adding value include getting price breaks, evaluate the specific needs of consumers, plan budgeting requirements, and even equip the consumers with more information on how a cloud service works. In many instances, when the needs of consumers are multifaceted that may call for getting services from more than one provider, CSBs occupy a crucial role. They help negotiate the terms of contract with various vendors and distribute the services across them cost-effectively. In some cases, CSBs may provide an integrated application program interface to simplify the service access, playing the role of a cloud aggregator.

The market for CSB business model is still in the evolving stage, the growth being fueled by the rising demand for CSB from small- and medium-sized enterprises. Generally, the pay-as-you-go pricing adopted for this model is key to profitability and feasibility of the model. At times, CSBs prefer being paid at an hourly rate for their time. The popularity of the CSB model draws strength from several benefits that these promise to enterprises world over who are increasingly moving large parts of their business to cloud. The proposition of making cloud services easier to deploy, less expensive to consume, and safer to navigate across providers will fuel the demand for CSBs. At times when there exists problems in the access to cloud solutions, CSBs help enterprise consumers figure out the correct source of the issues and help resolve them at the earliest.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Overview

Of late, the global market for cloud services brokerage has been registering a significant rise, thanks to the increasing uptake of hybrid IT and multi-cloud management among a number of enterprises. The increasing awareness about the benefits of cloud services brokerage, such as the improved agility and performance and reduced enterprise cost, is translating into a high demand for these brokerage solutions, which is likely to boost the growth of this market in the near future.

This market study is an analytical research of the performance of the global market for cloud services brokerage in past and during the period from 2017 to 2025. The research especially emphasize on the market boosters, growth barriers, challenges, opportunities, and the prominent trends in this market in order to determine its future status.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Key Trends and Opportunities

Over the coming years, the global market for cloud services brokerage is anticipated to gain substantially from the significant rise in the number of small- and medium-sized enterprises. The lack of capital in these enterprises compels them to find solutions to optimize their performance at a much reduced operational cost, which cloud services brokerage is exactly all about. The advent of pay-as-you-go pricing model is also projected to support the growth of this market in the near future. The market, however, will be hampered by the dearth of awareness and security concerns among consumers over the next few years.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Market Potential

In terms of the deployment model, public cloud is expected to bring in more traction than others in the years to come. Among organizations, large enterprises are predicted to surface as a bigger contributor to the global cloud services brokerage market in comparison to SMEs. However, SMEs are likely to register a significant rise in the demand for these solutions in the near future.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Regional Outlook

On the basis of the geography, the worldwide market for cloud services brokerage registers its presence mainly across Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Latin America is led by Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. The U.S. and Canada are the most prominent domestic markets in North America. In Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and India have acquired the leading positions and, in the Middle East and Africa market, North Africa, GCC, and Southern Africa have surfaced as the prime domestic markets for cloud services brokerage. Europe is dominated by France, the U.K., and Germany as its key domestic markets.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for cloud services brokerage has been demonstrating a highly competitive vendor landscape. The presence of a large pool of players has intensified the degree of competition between them. Accenture is the global leader in this market. Other prominent vendors of cloud services brokerage across the world are DoubleHorn (US), IBM (US), Jamcracker (US), HPE (US), Dell (US), RightScale (US), Wipro (India), ActivePlatform (Belarus), Arrow Electronics (US), Cloudmore (Sweden), DXC Technology (US), InContinuum (Netherlands), Cognizant (US), Nephos Technologies (UK), BitTitan (US), OpenText (Canada), CloudFX (Singapore), ComputeNext (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Atos (France), Tech Mahindra (India), Cloudreach (UK), Proximitum (UK), and Neostratus (Hungary). With new players continuously entering the market, the competition within the market is likely to intensify further in the near future.